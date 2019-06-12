Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Anderson-McQueen Tyrone Chapel
7820 38th Ave N
Saint Petersburg, FL 33710
(727) 547-3773
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Anderson-McQueen Tyrone Chapel
7820 38th Ave N
Saint Petersburg, FL 33710
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:30 PM
Anderson-McQueen Tyrone Chapel
7820 38th Ave N
Saint Petersburg, FL 33710
Una Marie Tuchyner


Una Marie Tuchyner Obituary
TUCHYNER, Una Marie

age 80, of St. Petersburg, passed away on June 8, 2019. She is survived by her sister, Nina Mary Williams; three children, Daniel Tuchyner, Karen Woodworth, Robin Mills; as well as her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchild. Una was predeceased by her grandson, Matthew Mills. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2 pm with a Memorial Service to immediately follow at 2:30 pm, both at Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home, at 7820 38th Avenue North, Saint Petersburg, FL 33710.

Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 12, 2019
