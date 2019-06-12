|
TUCHYNER, Una Marie
age 80, of St. Petersburg, passed away on June 8, 2019. She is survived by her sister, Nina Mary Williams; three children, Daniel Tuchyner, Karen Woodworth, Robin Mills; as well as her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchild. Una was predeceased by her grandson, Matthew Mills. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2 pm with a Memorial Service to immediately follow at 2:30 pm, both at Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home, at 7820 38th Avenue North, Saint Petersburg, FL 33710.
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 12, 2019