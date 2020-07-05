HANSHAW, Valdane It is with great sadness that we announce, after a full life and quite unexpectedly, the passing of our dear and much loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Valdane Hanshaw. Valdane passed away peacefully of natural causes in the Hospice Wing of Tampa General Hospital in Tampa, Florida Sunday June 21, 2020. Valdane was born October 20, 1938 in Cayman Brac, Cayman Islands to Edward and Alice Bodden. She resided in the U.S.A from 1964 until the time of her passing. She is survived by three daughters, Lana Ryan, Ellen Sue Foster, Elizabeth Watt and one son, Thomas Veit Jr., seven grandchildren, Marian, Justin, Andrew, Danielle, Darren, Allison and Stewart, two step grandchildren, Jackson and Katherine and five great-grandchildren, Lorienna, Greyson, Autumn, Liam and Anjoletta. She is also survived by two sisters, Ethleen Swartz and Syble Bodden and one brother, Lindsey Bodden. She is predeceased by her late husbands, Stacey Tibbetts, Thomas Veit Sr. and George Hanshaw. Valdane was known by all for her pleasant, kind and easy-going personality. She most enjoyed spending time with her immediate family, most of whom lived outside the U.S. She combined her love of travelling the world with visits to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many other family members. She will be remembered by her grandchildren as the ideal grandmother, whose greatest skill was how she always let them know, in her own way, that they were all equally loved and valued by her. She was always kind and willing to help anyone in her family whenever and in whatever way they needed her. She always took time to regularly visit family and friends who were sick or in need of company. Her easy-going nature and sense of humour brought comfort to all. She enjoyed other hobbies such as embroidery and crochet and, being very skilled at both, she shared most of her lovely, finished pieces of work with family and friends. All of which were highly valued by the those who received them and will continue to grace their homes as a fond reminder of her generosity. Valdane lived a full life, engaging in the things she most enjoyed doing and bringing kindness, good cheer and comfort to others, maintaining good health right up to the time of her passing. She will be greatly and sadly missed by her family and everyone she knew and touched in her life. Service will be held in Cayman Brac Cayman Islands this fall



