CRUMPLER, Valerie Beth 59, of Valrico, Florida entered into rest on Thursday December 5, 2019. Valerie was born May 24, 1960, in Springfield, Ohio. Valerie worked as a civilian employee for the sheriff's office and was loved by everyone who knew her. She is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Bruce H. Crumpler; a son, Bruce A. Crumpler; her sisters, Holly Sauer (Lucas), and Michelle Potter (Verne); a brother-in-law, Less Crumpler (Madge); five grandchildren, Kayla Worley, Andrew Crumpler, Beth Ann Crumpler, Aaron Crumpler, and Joshua Crumpler; two great-grandchildren, Blakely Worley and Cruz Worley; as well as many other nieces and nephews, friends, and neighbors. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother. Valerie's love for our Lord was evident in everything she did. She will be truly missed. A gathering of friends and family for Valerie will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 from 10:30-11 am at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home, 2323 West Brandon Blvd., Brandon, Florida 33511 with a celebration of life to follow at 11 am.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 8, 2019