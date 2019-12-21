SIMMONS-RANDLE, Valerie 57, of St. Petersburg, FL.; transitioned on Dec. 9, 2019. She is survived by five daughters, Temika, Artavia, Dawntevia, Lavon, and Lashawn Simmons; mother, Gladys Randle; brother, Fredrick Randle; three sisters, Angela Randle Manning, Cheryl Randle and Sandra Randle; 14 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, and other relatives. Funeral service Saturday Dec. 21, 1 pm, with Visitation 12-noon until service time at: Smith Funeral Home 727-894-2266
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 21, 2019