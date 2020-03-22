Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Valerine TRICKEY. View Sign Service Information Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home 7950 131 Street North Seminole , FL 33776 (727)-391-0121 Send Flowers Obituary

TRICKEY, Valerine Mavis Frazier age 91, passed away in St. Petersburg, Florida, March 11, 2020. "Val" was born in Lucas Township, Dunn County, Wisconsin February 8, 1929. She and her six siblings were raised in and around the village of Knapp, Wisconsin. With her beloved mother, Margaret Brehm, the family soldiered through the Great Depression and World War II. Val married the love her life, Howard Richard Trickey, August 1, 1946. Val's family lived across the street from Howard's in the tiny village of Knapp. Howard had just returned from service in the Pacific Theatre during World War II when his smile and Irish eyes beguiled her. The rest was history. They spent 72 years together. Val, a woman of her time, dedicated her life to her husband and family but with a 'twist.' She was the Chief of Staff to Howard's successful career in broadcasting. Her coaching, creativity, insight and grit propelled Howard's career. Through the years, as informal chief of staff, Val worked with Howard at more than 25 radio and television stations around the country. She was his partner in the creation of Howard "the Hat" Trickey for WEAU-TV in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. She was the first woman in Wisconsin to receive a real estate sales license. She was a successful jewelry buyer and in retail sales for Vanderbie's Jewelers in Eau Claire. She was instrumental in Howard's task of putting WTOG-TV on the air. Whatever the goal or task, today we would say, she leaned in to succeed. Val was the best Mom ever. She was a loving grandmother and great-grandmother. For years, Val would spend weeks baking and shipping Christmas cookies for her children and grandchildren. After long days at work, the annual Christmas baking ritual illuminated her. She did her best to teach her children and grandchildren to live by values of kindness and respect for others. Her husband, Howard R. Trickey, preceded Val in death. She is survived by her son, Howard S. Trickey and wife, Kenna Sue of Denver, CO; daughter, Colleen Trickey Bergquist of St. Petersburg; grandchildren, Maureen Mueller and husband, Jeff of Boca Raton, Brendan Trickey and wife, Emily of Seattle, WA, and Nicole Baruth of Denver, CO; and great-grandchildren, Sloane and Jack Mueller, Aidan and Evan Baruth, and Sage Trickey. The family now lives from coast-to-coast, a private ceremony will take place pending safer travel conditions.

TRICKEY, Valerine Mavis Frazier age 91, passed away in St. Petersburg, Florida, March 11, 2020. "Val" was born in Lucas Township, Dunn County, Wisconsin February 8, 1929. She and her six siblings were raised in and around the village of Knapp, Wisconsin. With her beloved mother, Margaret Brehm, the family soldiered through the Great Depression and World War II. Val married the love her life, Howard Richard Trickey, August 1, 1946. Val's family lived across the street from Howard's in the tiny village of Knapp. Howard had just returned from service in the Pacific Theatre during World War II when his smile and Irish eyes beguiled her. The rest was history. They spent 72 years together. Val, a woman of her time, dedicated her life to her husband and family but with a 'twist.' She was the Chief of Staff to Howard's successful career in broadcasting. Her coaching, creativity, insight and grit propelled Howard's career. Through the years, as informal chief of staff, Val worked with Howard at more than 25 radio and television stations around the country. She was his partner in the creation of Howard "the Hat" Trickey for WEAU-TV in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. She was the first woman in Wisconsin to receive a real estate sales license. She was a successful jewelry buyer and in retail sales for Vanderbie's Jewelers in Eau Claire. She was instrumental in Howard's task of putting WTOG-TV on the air. Whatever the goal or task, today we would say, she leaned in to succeed. Val was the best Mom ever. She was a loving grandmother and great-grandmother. For years, Val would spend weeks baking and shipping Christmas cookies for her children and grandchildren. After long days at work, the annual Christmas baking ritual illuminated her. She did her best to teach her children and grandchildren to live by values of kindness and respect for others. Her husband, Howard R. Trickey, preceded Val in death. She is survived by her son, Howard S. Trickey and wife, Kenna Sue of Denver, CO; daughter, Colleen Trickey Bergquist of St. Petersburg; grandchildren, Maureen Mueller and husband, Jeff of Boca Raton, Brendan Trickey and wife, Emily of Seattle, WA, and Nicole Baruth of Denver, CO; and great-grandchildren, Sloane and Jack Mueller, Aidan and Evan Baruth, and Sage Trickey. The family now lives from coast-to-coast, a private ceremony will take place pending safer travel conditions. www.gardensanctuaryfunerals.com (727) 391-0121 Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close