AMICO, Valorie 64, of Palm Harbor, passed away Oct. 29, 2020 at home with family after a brief battle with cancer. She was raised in Margate, NJ and fell in love with Florida while attending the University of Tampa. She leaves behind three children, Anthony, Danielle, George; stepson, William; three grandchildren, Allison, Georgie, and Jimmy; former husband, Tony; sister, Janis; best friends, Judy and Steve; brother, Stephen; and her two dogs, Sadie and Samantha. The family will be sitting Shiva Nov. 8-10, at her home.



