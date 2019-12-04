Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vance Lackore. View Sign Service Information David C. Gross Funeral Home 6366 Central Avenue St. Petersburg , FL 33707 (727)-408-6651 Send Flowers Obituary

LACKORE, Vance Ray died peacefully in his sleep at home November 27, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Florida at the age of 86. He is now at home with his Heavenly Father. Vance was born February 17, 1933 in Little Falls, MN to Vance and Thelma Lackore. At the age of 19, he joined the US Navy, serving during the Korean War from 1951-1956; he then served in the reserves until 1960. During this time, he met and married Joan Boulton, and they went on to welcome five children. After the Navy, he pursued his education. He graduated from Rutgers with a BA in History and Political Science, then a Master of Education from USF, and finally a Doctorate of Religious Education from Trinity Evangelical Seminary of FL. He also obtained an Ordination from Northside Baptist Church in 2016. Vance was a generous, witty, and God loving man. He had two passions; the study and teaching of God's Word, and a love for the USA. He was an active and dedicated member of Northside Baptist Church. He was also a founding father and current substitute teacher at Northside Christian School. Vance was zealous in his pursuit of changing the world and educating students. He was loved by many and will be missed by the countless lives he impacted during his time on this Earth. Vance is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Joan Lackore; children, Debi (Harold) Clark, Linda (Ernest) Rehnke, Richard (Tammy) Lackore, Ronald (Lanora) Lackore, David (Kelley) Lackore; siblings, Paul (Sylvia) Lackore, Dale (Joann) Lackore; grandchildren, Jeff Williams, Kristen (Corey) Shannon, Ryan (Brooke) Lackore, Tiffany (Freddie) Morrisette, Liz (Sam) Joseph, Austin (Carolyn) Lackore, Jacob (Shalee) Lackore, Caitlin (Gary) Troyer, Abbey Lackore, Dillon Lackore; great-grandchildren, Haley Williams, Devin Shannon, Elizabeth Fernandez, Dayjion Morissette, Lauren Shannon, Jacob Williams, Evan Lackore, Madison Lackore, Rokket Lackore, Emmie Joseph, Atlas Lackore, Aiden Lackore, Georgia Joseph, Riley and Savannah Morissette. He is preceded in death by his brother, John Lackore; grandson, Jason Williams; great-granddaughter, Kayla Williams. A visitation is scheduled December 9, 2019 from 4-5 pm, followed by a memorial service beginning at 5 pm at Northside Baptist Church. There will be a private reception to follow for family only. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made in Vance's honor to Northside Christian School. David C. Gross Funeral Home

