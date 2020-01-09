Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Varvara Petsopoulos Obituary
PETSOPOULOS, Varvara "Barbara" 92, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020. Born and raised in Greece, she immigrated to the United States in 1971. Barbara lived briefly in New York and later moved with her two sons to St. Petersburg. She worked at the Bilmar on Treasure Island until she retired and then had private housekeeping clients. Barbara proudly retired at 72 years old. She is preceded in death by her husband, Markos; and sisters, Marika and Stella. She is survived by her children, Kosta (Pam) and Nikos; brother, George (Victoria) Anadiotis; and two granddaughters, Katie (Jeremy) and Ali; beloved nieces and nephews, Nicholas, Michael (Courtney and daughter, Addyson) and Carrie. Barbara was a very devoted Greek Orthodox Christian and was passionate about her faith and family. There will be a visitation on Friday, January 10 from 5-7 pm, with a Trisagion service at 6 pm at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home, 7820 38th Avenue North. A Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 11 at 10 am with a burial to follow at the Royal Palm South Cemetery. Please visit the family's online guestbook at: www.andersonmcqueen.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 9, 2020
