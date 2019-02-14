Vaughn GRIFFIN

GRIFFIN, Vaughn

70, of St. Petersburg, passed away February 9, 2019. He was a graduate of Gibbs High School class of 1968. He served in the U.S. Army. He is survived by his sons, Rudo Griffin (Patricia) and Bahlil Griffin; daughters, Benita Griffin and Kalesia Allen; brother, Michael Griffin (Shelia); grandchildren, Maiya, Jarvis Dejuan, Mary, Joronques, Jonathan, Rudo Jr., Keno Jr., Jamir, Princess, and Elijah; and 11 great-grandchildren. Memorial service will be Friday, 4-6 pm. Funeral service will be Saturday, Feb. 16, 1 pm, with visitation prior at:

Lawson Funeral Home

(727) 623-9025

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 14, 2019
