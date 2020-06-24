Velear Krohn
KROHN, Velear Barnes 84, of Dunedin, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. She was born in Black Oak Arkansas to David Andrew Barnes and Ethel Vernolia Gillihan. Mrs. Krohn was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Frances Lachney, Edna Barnes, Seddie Virginia Turner, Arvin Barnes, Marvin Barnes, and Mary Taylor. Vee is survived by her sisters, Ola Allen, Joyce Riley, and Hellen Everett and daughter and son-in-law, Vickie and Gerald Carmichael, as well many nieces, nephews, loyal friends, and her beloved canine companion, Bella. Even at 84, she was on social media everyday to keep up with family. Velear loved her big extended family, and friends turned family, and especially loved cooking big holiday meals for them. She enjoyed travel, exploring, home design, movies, and to just "sit and visit". A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, June 28, at 2 pm at Moss Feaster Dunedin Chapel. A repast will follow. Her ashes will be returned to Arkansas at a later date.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 24, 2020.
