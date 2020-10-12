Velma CALTON

CALTON, Velma Toole 78, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by parents, Fadie and Odell, Lisa Camille, Delma, Van, and Joe, she is survived by Durward, her husband of 56 years; siblings, Vivian, Vernelle, Carrie, Daylon, and Reggie; sons, Leslie Cameron, Brian Del Lewis, Dee and Cliff; grandchildren, Lyndsey, Cara, Cameron, Ian, Aiden, Maegan, Virginia, Billy, Helen, Anita, Scott, Elizabeth and many nieces and nephews and great-grandchildren. A graveside service celebrating Velma is scheduled for 10 am October 13, 2020 at Geiger Cemetery in Zephyrhills. Whitfield Funeral Home is in charge of services.



