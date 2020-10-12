1/
Velma CALTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Velma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CALTON, Velma Toole 78, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by parents, Fadie and Odell, Lisa Camille, Delma, Van, and Joe, she is survived by Durward, her husband of 56 years; siblings, Vivian, Vernelle, Carrie, Daylon, and Reggie; sons, Leslie Cameron, Brian Del Lewis, Dee and Cliff; grandchildren, Lyndsey, Cara, Cameron, Ian, Aiden, Maegan, Virginia, Billy, Helen, Anita, Scott, Elizabeth and many nieces and nephews and great-grandchildren. A graveside service celebrating Velma is scheduled for 10 am October 13, 2020 at Geiger Cemetery in Zephyrhills. Whitfield Funeral Home is in charge of services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Geiger Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Whitfield Funeral Home
5008 Gall Boulevard
Zephyrhills, FL 33541
(813) 783-9900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Gene & Ernestine and the Staff of Whitfield Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved