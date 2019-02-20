Obituary Guest Book View Sign

ELLIS, Velma



85, of Largo, Florida and formerly of Holmes Beach, Florida, passed away on February 14, 2019. She was lovingly cared for by the staff at Alden Courts of Largo. During her last years they became her extended family. Their love and support provided comfort and reassurance. We are forever indebted to them for their kindness and compassion.



Although Velma was born during the depression and times were tough, her life took a turn for the better when she married the love of her life, JC Ellis, on November 23, 1950. They had 60 wonderful years together and raised two daughters. She took great pride in being a loving helpmate to her husband. Always a hard worker, in her later years, she enjoyed managing the Norfolk Southern's Resort for employees on Anna Marie Island, The Lay-By.



Velma was preceded in death by her husband. She leaves two daughters, Dr. Sandra Ellis of Clearwater, Florida and Linda Jaye Ellis ARNP of Largo, Florida.



Burial will Take place at Sarasota National Cemetery on Thursday, February 21, at 10:30 am. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 2 at 11 am, at Gulf Coast Church in Largo. To honor Velma's memory, donations may be made to the or to your local humane society. For Velma's full life story, please go to

