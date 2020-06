Or Copy this URL to Share

KLINGLER, Velma Malee 93, of Spring Hill, died June 6, 2020. Visitation 9:30 am, June 11, 2020 at Christ Lutheran Church in Brooksville, where Funeral Service begins at 10:30am. Merritt FH



