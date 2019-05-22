SCHMIDT, Vera M.
86, of Dunedin, FL, passed away peacefully at home on May 18, 2019. She is survived by her husband of nearly 65 years, Donald; her daughter, Christine Klesius (Gary); five grandchildren, Jennifer Cartisano (Jesse), Matthew Staffeld (Jessica), Wesley Staffeld, Melissa Morrell, and Ashley Lounsbury; son-in-law, Charles Lounsbury; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Linda Lounsbury.
Neptune Society Crematorium
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 22, 2019