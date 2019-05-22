Vera M. SCHMIDT

Obituary
SCHMIDT, Vera M.

86, of Dunedin, FL, passed away peacefully at home on May 18, 2019. She is survived by her husband of nearly 65 years, Donald; her daughter, Christine Klesius (Gary); five grandchildren, Jennifer Cartisano (Jesse), Matthew Staffeld (Jessica), Wesley Staffeld, Melissa Morrell, and Ashley Lounsbury; son-in-law, Charles Lounsbury; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Linda Lounsbury.

Neptune Society Crematorium
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 22, 2019
