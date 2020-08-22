1/1
Vera ORTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vera's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ORTON, Vera "Jean" passed away peacefully August 5, 2020 at the Ottawa General Hospital. Born in Toronto January 28, 1924, she was the eldest child of Thomas and Gertrude (Ramsden) Crawford. She is survived by her children, Janet (Gordon) Morris, and John Orton; grandchildren, Ashley (Paul) Wilson, Andrew (Christina) Orton, and Holly Orton (Chris MacDonald); great-grandchildren, Alexandria and Adrianna Orton, and Emma Wilson; daughter-in-law, Heather Swim Orton; and dear companion, Laura Loomis of Florida. She is also survived by her siblings, Thomas Crawford and Barbara Bégin; brothers-in-law, Donald and Jack Orton; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth "Wally" Orton; brother, William Crawford; brothers and sisters-in-law, William Orton, Claude Bégin, Doris Gorman, and Barbara Crawford. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be planned for a later date. The family would like to thank the staff of the Ottawa General Hospital, unit 4 West for their care and compassion during Jean's final months.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved