Vera ORTON

ORTON, Vera "Jean" passed away peacefully August 5, 2020 at the Ottawa General Hospital. Born in Toronto January 28, 1924, she was the eldest child of Thomas and Gertrude (Ramsden) Crawford. She is survived by her children, Janet (Gordon) Morris, and John Orton; grandchildren, Ashley (Paul) Wilson, Andrew (Christina) Orton, and Holly Orton (Chris MacDonald); great-grandchildren, Alexandria and Adrianna Orton, and Emma Wilson; daughter-in-law, Heather Swim Orton; and dear companion, Laura Loomis of Florida. She is also survived by her siblings, Thomas Crawford and Barbara Bégin; brothers-in-law, Donald and Jack Orton; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth "Wally" Orton; brother, William Crawford; brothers and sisters-in-law, William Orton, Claude Bégin, Doris Gorman, and Barbara Crawford. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be planned for a later date. The family would like to thank the staff of the Ottawa General Hospital, unit 4 West for their care and compassion during Jean's final months.



