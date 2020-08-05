1/1
Vera PEEPLES
PEEPLES, Vera M. 79, of St. Petersburg, passed away at home August 3, 2020. She was a faithful member of New Hope M.B. Church. She is survived by her son, Bobby Johnson (Domique); daughter, Wanda G. Humbert (Kevin); brother, James Johnson (Donna); sisters, Sarah Anderson and Emma James; other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 3-7 pm. Funeral service will be Saturday, July 8, 1 pm, at New Hope M.B. Church, 2120 19th St. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
AUG
8
Funeral service
01:00 PM
New Hope M.B. Church
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
