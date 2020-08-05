Vera PEEPLES

PEEPLES, Vera M. 79, of St. Petersburg, passed away at home August 3, 2020. She was a faithful member of New Hope M.B. Church. She is survived by her son, Bobby Johnson (Domique); daughter, Wanda G. Humbert (Kevin); brother, James Johnson (Donna); sisters, Sarah Anderson and Emma James; other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 3-7 pm. Funeral service will be Saturday, July 8, 1 pm, at New Hope M.B. Church, 2120 19th St. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 5, 2020.