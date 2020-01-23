MERRITT, Verlean 77, of St. Petersburg, FL transi-tioned January 18, 2020. She is survived by two daughters, Sherry Brown (Wayne) and Patricia Frederick; brother, Henry Webb; sisters, Juanita Coleman (Howard), Eunice Brown, and Elizabeth Webb; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and other relatives. Memorial Service will be Saturday, January 25, 1 pm at Friendship M.B. Church. Wake is Friday, January 24, 7:30 pm at: Smith Funeral Home/894-2266
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 23, 2020