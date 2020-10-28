Verlyn PETERSON

PETERSON, Verlyn D. "Pete" 83, of Seminole, FL, went home to God, his parents and siblings October 16, 2020. Born at home on the farm in Worthing, SD, he followed his older brothers into service for his country as a member of the Air Force. He relocated his family to Florida in 1972 with a group of friends, the Minneregs, to work for Honeywell and proudly contributed to the U.S. space program. He retired after a 35 year career and enjoyed a robust and active retirement. He loved to golf, which he dearly missed these past few years. Verlyn leaves his cherished wife of 58 years, Connie; their three children; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many other loving family and friends. A graveside committal ceremony at Bay Pines National Cemetery and memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at:



