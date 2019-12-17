BANKHEAD, Verna (Page) 78, entered into eternal rest Dec. 14, 2019. She and husband, Bill, retired to Florida from Missouri in 1982. They were married 62 years. She loved to golf and was active in many charities. She and Bill loved to travel. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Ruth and great-grandson, Easton. She is survived by husband, Bill; sister, Jeri (Don) Pieschel; brother, Jack; daughters, Jodie (Bill) Hartman and Ruth (Bob) Bakula; son, Billy; grandchildren, Krista, David, Jerremy, Cassie, Randy (Megan), Paige, and DeAnn (Keron); and seven great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be Dec. 19, 2019, 11 am, at the Elks Club, 14111 E. Parsley Dr., Madeira Beach, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 17, 2019