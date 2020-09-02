Verna BRADLEY

BRADLEY, Verna M. 82, of St. Petersburg, trans-itioned to her heavenly home August 28, 2020. She is survived by her sons, Terry, Tony (Elaine), Stanley (Anita), and Mark; daughters, Wanda, Daisy, and Precious; brother, Larry (Johnnie Mae); 16 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 3-7 pm, with funeral service Saturday, Sept. 5, 11:30 am, both services to be held at Holy Ghost Church of God P.W.H.B., 2901 5th Ave. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 2, 2020.