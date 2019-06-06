|
TOZIAN, Verna Irene
(Benson) 92, died peacefully of natural causes June 1, 2019, in Tampa, Florida. Verna was born in Peoria, Illinois, July 2, 1926, the daughter of Cecil Benson and Irene Breymeier. She had one sister who preceded her in death, Jean Benson Dawes of Daytona Beach, Florida. Verna was married for 57 years to George K. Tozian (d. 2007), a former fighter pilot in the U.S. Army Air Forces and a career manager and executive for General Telephone and Electronics (GTE) in Tampa, Florida. Verna is survived by her sons, Greg, Scott (wife, Susan), Mark (wife, Conway), Gary (wife, Chris) and Terry. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Mickey, Mitchell and Carly Tozian, as well her three nieces. A service of remembrance will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019, 4:30-6 pm, at Boza & Roel Funeral Home, 4730 North Armenia Avenue, Tampa, Florida. Gestures of remembrance and support be made by a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (www.alzfdn.org).
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 6, 2019