Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
(813) 877-7676
Resources
More Obituaries for Verna Tozian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verna Irene (Benson) Tozian

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Verna Irene (Benson) Tozian Obituary
TOZIAN, Verna Irene

(Benson) 92, died peacefully of natural causes June 1, 2019, in Tampa, Florida. Verna was born in Peoria, Illinois, July 2, 1926, the daughter of Cecil Benson and Irene Breymeier. She had one sister who preceded her in death, Jean Benson Dawes of Daytona Beach, Florida. Verna was married for 57 years to George K. Tozian (d. 2007), a former fighter pilot in the U.S. Army Air Forces and a career manager and executive for General Telephone and Electronics (GTE) in Tampa, Florida. Verna is survived by her sons, Greg, Scott (wife, Susan), Mark (wife, Conway), Gary (wife, Chris) and Terry. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Mickey, Mitchell and Carly Tozian, as well her three nieces. A service of remembrance will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019, 4:30-6 pm, at Boza & Roel Funeral Home, 4730 North Armenia Avenue, Tampa, Florida. Gestures of remembrance and support be made by a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (www.alzfdn.org).
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Download Now