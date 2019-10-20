|
RUNDLE, Verna Constance "Connie" of Seminole, FL, went home to be with the Lord on October 17, 2019. She was born on May 5, 1921 in Groveland, MA and came to Florida in 1940 from Fitchburg, MA where she was a graduate of Fitchburg High School. She was an underwriter clerk at St. Petersburg Morrison & Schippert insurance company. She was also a charter member of Insurance Women of St. Pete. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Seminole. She is survived by her husband, Lynn Edwin Rundle; three daughters, Dianne (Don) Mello of Dayton, NV, Donna Jean Carpenter of St. Petersburg, Sherry Lynn (Bob) Mauk of Altoona, PA; a brother, John Goodwin of Newburyport, MA; three grandchildren, Mark, Michael, and Jason; and nine great-grandchildren. Verna will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Visit her online memorial and guestbook at www.AndersonMcQueen.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 20, 2019