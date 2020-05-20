STRIBLE, Verne C. died at age 99 on May 7, 2020 of Covid-19. He was born in Baltimore, MD on March 27, 1921, He married Thelma Clough in 1941. Verne served near Paris, France in WWII for over two years as a Cannoneer with the 480th Anti-Aircraft Artillery. After the Army, he attended Johns Hopkins University on the GI Bill, graduating with Honors as an Engineer in 1948. He was recruited by Union Carbide Linde Division working there his whole career in Buffalo NY, retiring to Largo, FL in 1983. Verne and Thelma moved to Freedom Square retirement community, Seminole FL, in 2002, where Verne lived until his passing at Morton Plant Hospital. He is survived by his four children, Saundra Curry (Keith), Palm Harbor FL; and sons, Verne (Skip) Jr., Buffalo NY; Steven, Largo, FL; and Jeffrey (Lorie), Seminole, FL.; five grandchildren, Keith Kraska (Laurie), Elmira NY; Lisa Kraska, Buffalo, NY; Heather Slipko (Chris), Buffalo NY; Jaime Applegate (Shaun), Tonawanda NY; and Jonathan Strible (Kristine), Amherst, NY; nine great-grandchildren, Morgan, Vera and Eleanor Applegate; Audrey, Elias, Cecilia and Faye Slipko; and Maris and Theo Strible. In 2012, Verne was preceded in death by Thelma, his wife of 70 years. A full obituary may be found at veteransfuneralcare.com under the Obituaries tab. Services will be held at a later date.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 20 to May 21, 2020.