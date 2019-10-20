Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vernon BARTLEY M.D.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BARTLEY MD, Vernon Herbert peacefully passed away at his daughter Karen's home with his wife and family by his side Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in Wesley Chapel, Florida at the age of 93. Vernon is survived by his wife of 50 years, Audrey Helmer Bartley; his daughters, Janet Susan Miller (Scott Miller), Heather Jane Huston (Robert Huston), Karen Rose DiBrango (George DiBrango), and Andrea Bartley Trout as well as his stepchildren, Nancy Evensen Hoehn (Hugo Hoehn) and David Earl Evensen. Vernon has 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Vernon was born November 15, 1925 in Meerut, India to Alfred H. Bartley and Agnes MacDonald. He moved to England at nine years of age and lived in Yorkshire with his grandmother. He attended Rotherham Boarding School. Vernon followed a brief career in the Punjab Army and served time during the end of WWII. After the army, he moved to England and studied at Guy's Hospital in London graduating with a degree in Surgical Medicine. He moved to Ohio, USA in 1957 with his wife Daphne Hewitt. They had daughters Janet and Heather before moving to Eagle River, WI. In 1969, Vernon moved from Chicago to Elmhurst, Illinois and married Audrey Jane Helmer. They had daughters Karen and Andrea. December 1980, Vernon, Audrey, Karen, and Andrea moved to Florida. Vernon was accomplished in medicine serving as the President of the DuPage Medical Society, working for the Joint Commission, delivering medical supplies to third world countries, running a private medical practice, and serving on staff at many hospitals, including University Community Hospital where he closed out his career and surgical practice at the age of 75. He spent many subsequent years on staff at the University of South Florida Student Health Clinic. Vernon's devotion to medicine and his fellow man was unwavering. He was a kind-hearted, generous individual who loved medicine, golf, the outdoors, and family. He made countless donations to numerous charities. Vernon was passionate about living life to the fullest. He was a true gentleman and a man of conviction, always determined to find a way or make a way. He taught his children to be independent, to be forward thinking, to be creative, to rely on no one, to not hire someone to do for you what you could do for yourself, to do for others, to leave things better than you found them, and to always help your fellow man. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 2 pm Sunday, November 10, 2019 on the Veranda at Tampa Palms Golf & Country Club, with a fellowship reception to follow from 3-5 pm. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Vernon's life. The family would like to thank Dawn Anthony for her devotion and dedication to Doc, his wife Audrey, and their family in the final days of his life. Your love and attention far exceeded our expectations and you made our Poppy feel safe and cared for in his final hours of need. You are an angel among us. Thank you.

BARTLEY MD, Vernon Herbert peacefully passed away at his daughter Karen's home with his wife and family by his side Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in Wesley Chapel, Florida at the age of 93. Vernon is survived by his wife of 50 years, Audrey Helmer Bartley; his daughters, Janet Susan Miller (Scott Miller), Heather Jane Huston (Robert Huston), Karen Rose DiBrango (George DiBrango), and Andrea Bartley Trout as well as his stepchildren, Nancy Evensen Hoehn (Hugo Hoehn) and David Earl Evensen. Vernon has 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Vernon was born November 15, 1925 in Meerut, India to Alfred H. Bartley and Agnes MacDonald. He moved to England at nine years of age and lived in Yorkshire with his grandmother. He attended Rotherham Boarding School. Vernon followed a brief career in the Punjab Army and served time during the end of WWII. After the army, he moved to England and studied at Guy's Hospital in London graduating with a degree in Surgical Medicine. He moved to Ohio, USA in 1957 with his wife Daphne Hewitt. They had daughters Janet and Heather before moving to Eagle River, WI. In 1969, Vernon moved from Chicago to Elmhurst, Illinois and married Audrey Jane Helmer. They had daughters Karen and Andrea. December 1980, Vernon, Audrey, Karen, and Andrea moved to Florida. Vernon was accomplished in medicine serving as the President of the DuPage Medical Society, working for the Joint Commission, delivering medical supplies to third world countries, running a private medical practice, and serving on staff at many hospitals, including University Community Hospital where he closed out his career and surgical practice at the age of 75. He spent many subsequent years on staff at the University of South Florida Student Health Clinic. Vernon's devotion to medicine and his fellow man was unwavering. He was a kind-hearted, generous individual who loved medicine, golf, the outdoors, and family. He made countless donations to numerous charities. Vernon was passionate about living life to the fullest. He was a true gentleman and a man of conviction, always determined to find a way or make a way. He taught his children to be independent, to be forward thinking, to be creative, to rely on no one, to not hire someone to do for you what you could do for yourself, to do for others, to leave things better than you found them, and to always help your fellow man. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 2 pm Sunday, November 10, 2019 on the Veranda at Tampa Palms Golf & Country Club, with a fellowship reception to follow from 3-5 pm. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Vernon's life. The family would like to thank Dawn Anthony for her devotion and dedication to Doc, his wife Audrey, and their family in the final days of his life. Your love and attention far exceeded our expectations and you made our Poppy feel safe and cared for in his final hours of need. You are an angel among us. Thank you. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close