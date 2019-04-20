Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vernon "Gator" GATES. View Sign

61, of Largo, passed away unexpectedly April 17, 2019, at his home. Gator was born July 22, 1957 in Aurora, IL. He moved to the St. Petersburg area in 1982 and was a retired Pinellas County Deputy Sheriff. He had a generous heart, great sense of humor, and a strong will that will be greatly missed. He is survived by his father, Ben W. Gates of Largo, FL; his brothers, William (Susan) Gates of Sugar Grove, IL, Howard (Tonie) Gates of Palm Harbor, FL; his sister, Sharon (Loyd) Miller of Kingman, AZ; as well as six nieces, two nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Gates and nephew, Chad Gates. An open house in honor of Gator will be held at the Gates residence Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 3-7 pm.

