USAF retired, 89, of Tampa, passed away February 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Carol Jones; sister, Norma Johnson; brother, Richard C. Jones Jr., all of Minnesota. Vernon is survived by his wife, Maureen P. Jones; children, David A. (Karen) Jones, of Alaska and Kimberly A. Dailey; grandchildren, Jennifer A. (Christopher) Enright, Julie (Matthew) Fleming all of New Jersey, Erin and Ian Dailey; sisters, Carol A. Murray and Muriel Kohler; five great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Friday, March 1, from 10-11 am at Hyde Park Presbyterian Church, 1309 W. Swann Ave., Tampa, FL 33606 with a Masonic Service beginning at 11 am. Interment will follow at Florida National Cemetery at Bushnell at 2:30 pm. www.blountcurrymacdill.com
