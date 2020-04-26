Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Veronica CAMERON. View Sign Service Information Bates, Wallace & Heath Funeral Home 38 State St Middleport , NY 14105 (716)-735-9244 Send Flowers Obituary

CAMERON, Veronica Gillmeister "Ronnie" 94, of Middleport, NY, died peacefully April 21, 2020 in the tender care of the staff of Father Baker Manor in Orchard Park. Whether through a sewing project, flowers from her garden, or a birthday card, she always made sure to brighten the days of those around her family, friends, and neighbors alike. Born November 25, 1925 in Albion, New York, to Michael and Mary (Smith) Bokman, Veronica lived on Griswold Street in the Town of Middleport for over half a century. She graduated from Albion High School and spent a few years enjoying city life with her sister Mary in Tonawanda as they held their first office jobs. After marrying Louis E. Gillmeister, she brought up three children, helped lead a Girl Scout troop, and took part in the activities of the Home Bureau. She and Louis were well known in the area for raising peacocks and for growing beautiful trees and flowers. They were devoted parents and grandparents and wonderful neighbors. Veronica worked for many years as an executive assistant at the Kimmins Corporation, first in Niagara Falls and later in Tampa, Florida. A woman of great faith, she was a member of St. Stephen's R.C. Church in Middleport, now Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Parish, and St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Tampa. From 1985 to 2015, Veronica lived in Tampa for part of each year. There, after the death of her husband, Louis in 1993, she met Donald W. Cameron, whom she married in 1996. Veronica was predeceased by her husband, Louis E. Gillmeister; her second husband, Donald W. Cameron; his son, John Cameron; and grandson, Gabriel Huckabee; her sister, Mary Basinait; her brothers, Michael, Henry, Joseph and Jimmy Bokman; and her grandson, Steven Gillmeister. She is survived by brother, Clement "Butch" Bokman; and sister, Rita Lewis; sisters-in-law, Arlene Bokman and Donna Bokman; children, David (Barbara) Gillmeister, Ann Gillmeister and William (Caitlin) Gillmeister; step-children, Donald Cameron, Ellen Cameron, Margaret Petti and Laurie Cameron; grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Ethan Gillmeister, Alison and John Paul Gillmeister, Nicholas Huckabee, Jeanette, Margaret, Cynthia and Marion Cameron, and Tyler and Saorise Keel; great-granddaughter, Natalie Tavares; and many beloved nieces and nephews, whose birthdays she almost always remembered. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to

