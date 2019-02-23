KILKELLY, Veronica
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Veronica Kilkelly.
52, of Tampa, passed away February 10, 2019 after a two year battle with cancer. Born in Staten Island, NY, Veronica moved to the Tampa area in 1987 and graduated from the University of South Florida and Florida State University. She was a Social Worker and worked at St. Joseph's Hospital for 15 years. Veronica was an avid runner and biker and was very active in her daughters' Girl Scouts and Cheerleading activities and in the PTA. She is survived by her loving husband of 16 years, Tom Kilkelly; precious daughters, Katie, Patty, and Lilly Kilkelly; mother, Gail Tidmore and stepfather, Larry Tidmore; brother, Danny Ringhoff. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Veronica's life Friday, March 1, 2019 from 6-8 pm with a prayer service starting at 7:30 pm, at the Blount & Curry West Chapel, 6802 Silvermill Dr. Tampa. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 am, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Incarnation Catholic Church, 8220 W. Hillsborough Ave., Tampa. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Veronica's memory to the Florida Cancer Specialist Foundation at http://weblink.donorperfect.com/kilkelly or Seasons Hospice Foundation at https://seasonsfoundation.org/donate-today/.
Blount & Curry-West
www.blountcurrywest.com
Blount and Curry Funeral Home Oldsmar West Hillsborough Chapel
6802 SILVERMILL DR
Tampa, FL 33635
(813) 814-4444
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2019