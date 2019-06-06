Veronica L. MILTON

Service Information
Zion Hill Mortuary
1700 49th Street South
St. Petersburg, FL
33707
727328ZION
Obituary
MILTON, Veronica L.

49, of St. Petersburg passed away May 29, 2019. She was an owner of group homes. She was a member of Church of God of St. Petersburg. Survivors include husband of eight years, Darren Milton; sons, Cameron; mom, Sharon; two brothers, Derrel and Christopher; five sisters, Lawanda, Apryl, Priscilla, Sasha, Ronshea (Jermaine); aunts, uncles, and other relatives and friends. Visitation is Saturday 2-4 pm at Zion Hill Mortuary. Service is Sunday 3 pm at St. Andrews Lutheran Church. Online Guestbook at:

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 6, 2019
