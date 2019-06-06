MILTON, Veronica L.
49, of St. Petersburg passed away May 29, 2019. She was an owner of group homes. She was a member of Church of God of St. Petersburg. Survivors include husband of eight years, Darren Milton; sons, Cameron; mom, Sharon; two brothers, Derrel and Christopher; five sisters, Lawanda, Apryl, Priscilla, Sasha, Ronshea (Jermaine); aunts, uncles, and other relatives and friends. Visitation is Saturday 2-4 pm at Zion Hill Mortuary. Service is Sunday 3 pm at St. Andrews Lutheran Church. Online Guestbook at:
zionhillmortuary.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 6, 2019