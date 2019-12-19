Veronica WILLIAMS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Veronica WILLIAMS.
Service Information
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33713
(727)-623-9025
Obituary
Send Flowers

WILLIAMS, Veronica Denise 48, of St. Petersburg, trans-itioned to her heavenly home Dec. 10, 2019. She is survived by her mother, Eula Mae Williams; companion, Darrell Simmons; sons, Jo'Ronques Smith and Jocolbi Morgan; daughters, Starshuna Corbett (Rashaad) and Darrielle Simmons; brother, James Williams; sisters, Valerie Copeland, Stephanie Williams and Cecilia Williams; granddaughter, Alaiya Corbett; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 3-8 pm, with wake 7-8 pm, at the funeral home. Funeral Service at Macedonia Free Will Baptist Church, 900 16th Ave. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.