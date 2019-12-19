WILLIAMS, Veronica Denise 48, of St. Petersburg, trans-itioned to her heavenly home Dec. 10, 2019. She is survived by her mother, Eula Mae Williams; companion, Darrell Simmons; sons, Jo'Ronques Smith and Jocolbi Morgan; daughters, Starshuna Corbett (Rashaad) and Darrielle Simmons; brother, James Williams; sisters, Valerie Copeland, Stephanie Williams and Cecilia Williams; granddaughter, Alaiya Corbett; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 3-8 pm, with wake 7-8 pm, at the funeral home. Funeral Service at Macedonia Free Will Baptist Church, 900 16th Ave. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 19, 2019