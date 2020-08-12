Verrell WYMAN

WYMAN, Verrell August 31, 1929 - August 6, 2020. Born in Leslie, GA. She was a member of St. John M.B. Church and worked at Bayfront Medical Center for 22 years in housekeeping. She was preceded in death by her sister, Vestella Foster; and two brothers, John Edward Crawford and Fred Lee Crawford. She leaves to cherish her memories children, Rubin Wyman, Darlene Dudley (Eugene Dudley), Paula Ridley, Catherine Office (Willie Office); sister, Shirley Tigg; brother, Arthur Lee Crawford, and a host of loved ones. Visitation Friday 3-7 pm. Graveside service Saturday August 15, 11 am at Royal Palm North Cemetery for immediate family only. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025



