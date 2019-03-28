Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
(813) 877-7676
Resources
More Obituaries for Vicente Novo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vicente Novo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Vicente Novo Obituary
NOVO, Vicente

90, of Tampa, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019. Vicente was born October 8, 1928 in Cuba to the late Vicente Novo and Maria Fernandez. He was raised in Galicia, Spain where at 13 he started his apprenticeship as a woodworker and began a lifelong passion for creating beautiful artwork with his hands. His passion paid off when he earned the title of "Master" at 18. Around 1950, he moved to Tampa and traveled back and forth to Cuba, where he met his wife of 63 years, Marina. He was a cherished and devoted husband and father who loved the countryside and nature, even trying his hand at fruit-tree growing and beekeeping. In addition to his wife, Marina Novo, Vicente is survived by his sons, Vincent Novo (Carmen) and Joe Novo (Jolene); grandchildren, Cristina and Manny (Raquel); and great-granddaughter, Olivia. A visitation will be held from 1-2 pm, at Boza and Roel Funeral Home in Tampa. A Graveside Service will follow at 2:30 pm, at Centro Espanol Memorial Park. Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Download Now