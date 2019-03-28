NOVO, Vicente



90, of Tampa, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019. Vicente was born October 8, 1928 in Cuba to the late Vicente Novo and Maria Fernandez. He was raised in Galicia, Spain where at 13 he started his apprenticeship as a woodworker and began a lifelong passion for creating beautiful artwork with his hands. His passion paid off when he earned the title of "Master" at 18. Around 1950, he moved to Tampa and traveled back and forth to Cuba, where he met his wife of 63 years, Marina. He was a cherished and devoted husband and father who loved the countryside and nature, even trying his hand at fruit-tree growing and beekeeping. In addition to his wife, Marina Novo, Vicente is survived by his sons, Vincent Novo (Carmen) and Joe Novo (Jolene); grandchildren, Cristina and Manny (Raquel); and great-granddaughter, Olivia. A visitation will be held from 1-2 pm, at Boza and Roel Funeral Home in Tampa. A Graveside Service will follow at 2:30 pm, at Centro Espanol Memorial Park.