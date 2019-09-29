|
|
DEWEY, Vicki Donley Loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and loyal friend, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly at home on Sept. 23, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Douglas and Mary Donley. She is survived by her adoring husband, Wayne; son, Justin; sisters, Barbara Ausanio and Judith York; nephews and nieces, Kirk Roberts, Kent Roberts, Jonathan Milam, Jennifer York, beloved Loos family cousins and treasured friends. Born in Hamilton, OH, she earned her degree in art and fashion design in New Jersey. She met Wayne at WFLA-TV where she served as account executive for 25 years. They moved from Tampa to St. Pete Beach in 1996 where she enjoyed painting, decorating, boating and spoiling her two "girls" Lulu and Lola, the pug sisters. She also loved sharing her legendary cooking skills with family, treasured friends and the ladies of the Pass-A-Grille Woman's Club where she served as board member. Funeral Mass will be held at St John Vianney Church, St. Pete Beach on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dewey/Roberts Family Endowment at Jesuit High School, 4701 N Himes Ave. Tampa, 33614 www.JesuitTampa.org, Catholic Charities USA www.catholiccharities.org, or Pug Rescue of Florida - https://pugrescueofflorida.org. Visit her online guestbook at www.andersonmcqueen.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 29, 2019