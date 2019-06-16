AHRENS, Vicki Wallenfels
67, of Temple Terrace, passed away June 9, 2019. She was predeceased by her father and life mentor, Paul Wallenfels and is survived by her mother, Lucille Wallenfels; sister, Cindy Welford (Jim); nephew, Shane Sweet (Michelle); husband of 44 years, Timmer; and sister-in-law and life-long friend, Nicky. Vicki loved, loved her family, her friends, mentoring as "Mother Ahrens", University of South Florida, Kappa Delta Sorority, Junior League of Tampa, MOSI (Museum of Science & Industry), and Happy Hours in "her" seat. Vicki didn't just join, she exhibited leadership in all she did, making the most of her dash. She is loved by all those she touched and her absence will be felt forever. A heartfelt thank you to all caregivers and LifePath Hospice. Please join Vicki's family and friends for a Celebration of Life at Temple Terrace Presbyterian Church June 27, 2019 at 3 pm. Donations in Vicki's honor may be made to the Timmer and Vicki Ahrens Endowment at USF, www.usfalumni.org/ahrens
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 16, 2019