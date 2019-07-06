FANCHER, Vicky Lee
69, passed away surrounded by her family at her home in Largo, Florida after an extended illness July 2, 2019. She was born June 15, 1950 in Jamestown, New York. Vicky is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 50 years, Bruce Fancher; their son, Kyle Fancher and his children, Macey, Adra, and Thalia; their daughter, Shawna (Miguel) Torregrosa and their children, Victoria, Isabela, Alexandra, and Miguel II; her mother, Norma Gross; her brother, Barry Gross; her beloved cousin, Kevin Macey; and her lifelong friend and "sister" Joy Kelly and family. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in Vicky's memory to :
https://www.stjude.org/donate
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 6, 2019