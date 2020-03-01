MOATS, Vicky was born in November, 1960, and passed away February 16, 2020 due to another bout with leukemia. At her request, no service will be held. She attended Lumen Christi High School in Jackson, MI. She enjoyed gymnastics, arts and crafts, and was very good at salvaging and repurposing items. Vicky is survived by her spouse, Terry and son, Cameron, plus mother, Barbara Sposito and in-laws, Ron and Sue Moats, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Moffitt Cancer Center, Tampa, FL, or
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 1, 2020