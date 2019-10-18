ALESI, Victor Francis passed away at the age of 88 years old on Monday October 14, 2019. He passed away at home surrounded by loving family and his daughter by his side. He was born and raised in Brooklyn NY where he lived much of his life. He moved to St. Petersburg Florida in 1984 after retiring as an operations supervisor for the Long Island Railroad. As a young man, Victor was a Merchant Marine. He was also a graduate of the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music. He owned a private music school in Long Island, NY where he taught guitar to many students. Victor was a true philosopher and Renaissance man. He was an award winning artist, classical guitarist, singer, and director and had a great passion for cooking, for opera, nature, animals, deep sea fishing and so much more. He was preceded in death by his brother, Frank Alesi; and his sister, Mary Gallo. Victor is survived by his only daughter, Melody Alesi Pazian; and his five nieces, Andrea Gallo, Debbie Florio, Alison Catalano, Bonnie Aspesi and Laura Buckley; and his loving partner of 14 years, Karen McKenzie. The funeral will be held this Saturday October 19 at Reese Funeral Home at 6767 Seminole Blvd. from 9-11 am with a church service to follow at 11 am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 445 82nd Ave., St. Petersburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to SPCA Tampa Bay by visiting https://spcatampabay.org/
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 18, 2019