BERTOLUZZI, Victor Joseph III 60 passed away on August 5, 2020 in St. Petersburg Florida. He was a native of St. Petersburg and a Navy Veteran. Joe was the beloved son of Victor Bertoluzzi Jr. and Jean Lott Bertoluzzi of St. Petersburg. He is survived by his son, LT Kyle Bertoluzzi (Jennifer); his sister, Renitia Bertoluzzi; his nephew, Alexander Niu; his uncle Norman; and aunt, Doris Bertoluzzi; his best friend, Lisa Takkinen; and many cousins. A Celebration of Joe's Life will be held at a future date.



