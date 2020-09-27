1/
Victor BERTOLUZZI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BERTOLUZZI, Victor Joseph III 60 passed away on August 5, 2020 in St. Petersburg Florida. He was a native of St. Petersburg and a Navy Veteran. Joe was the beloved son of Victor Bertoluzzi Jr. and Jean Lott Bertoluzzi of St. Petersburg. He is survived by his son, LT Kyle Bertoluzzi (Jennifer); his sister, Renitia Bertoluzzi; his nephew, Alexander Niu; his uncle Norman; and aunt, Doris Bertoluzzi; his best friend, Lisa Takkinen; and many cousins. A Celebration of Joe's Life will be held at a future date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved