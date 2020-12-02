HUEBNER, Victor R. Ph.D. died peacefully at home Nov. 26, 2020, Thanksgiving morning, surrounded by his children from California and North Carolina. At 90, he was still very physically active and still eager to learn new things. He enjoyed being outdoors, flying his drones and airplanes, riding his bike, as well as exploring his passion for photography. He also enjoyed traveling and watching movies with his wonderful friend, Caroline. He will be dearly missed.



