Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
5750 49th Street North
Saint Petersburg, FL 33709
(727) 527-1196
Victor Joseph Pafundi

Victor Joseph Pafundi Obituary
PAFUNDI, Victor Joseph USAF

of Tampa, Florida passed away peacefully Friday, June 21, 2019 in his home with his loving family by his side. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Vannina "Vee" (2016); sister, Ida "Ann" (2018); son, Victor "Vittorio" (2018); and grandson-in-law, Robert (2019). Victor is survived by his children, Robert, Joanne (Jerry), Laura (Dan); his daughter-in-law, Jane; and his grandchildren, Kerrin, Alexandra (Joshua), and Nicholas. Victor was born on January 5, 1926 in Glenridge, New Jersey to Vito and Amata "Lucy" Pafundi. With the onset of WWII, he enlisted in the US Army and was assigned to the Army Air Corps where he served as a nose gunner in the B24 "Liberator" Aircraft, fighting in the Pacific Theater. In 1948, after the war, Victor married Vannina, and he was known for building luxury homes on Long Island, New York. Besides his family, Victor loved his Italian heritage, debating politics, telling stories about his childhood, and playing games.

Memorial Park Funeral Home

memorialparkfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 29, 2019
