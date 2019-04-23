Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victor W. HURST. View Sign Service Information Greely Funeral Services 212 Washington Street Gloucester , MA 01930 (978)-283-0698 Send Flowers Obituary

HURST M.D., Victor W. III



83, of Rockport, MA passed away peacefully at home on the evening of Sunday, April 14, 2019. He was the loving husband of Jean Williams Hurst with whom he shared 38 years of marriage. From age eight, Victor knew he wanted to become a doctor. An alumni of The Hotchkiss School, Victor went on to Princeton University and



Victor was born March 30, 1936 in Rochester, New York. He was the son of the late Victor W. Hurst Jr. and Mary Sage Hurst, both of Rochester, New York. He is survived by his beloved wife, Jean; daughters, Kathryn Hurst Hayden of Coventry, CT, Deborah Hurst Rising and her husband, Benjamin, of Woodbury, CT, Amie Hurst Adams and her husband, Gregory of Springfield, VA; his sister, Hon. Patricia A. Hurst of Providence, RI; and his grandchildren, Laura Hayden, Wesley and Charles Rising, Allen Morgan Manning, Jackson and Parker Adams. He was predeceased by his cherished children, Victor W. Hurst IV and Sarah Morgan Hurst, and by his dear sister, Mary Sage Theobald of St. Simons Isle, GA.



Victor's interests included tennis, travel, music, and ballet. He also loved running and completed full and half marathons. His smaller pleasures included ice cream cones, gin martinis, and chocolate chip cookies. Victor was a lifelong Democrat and a dedicated reader of The New York Times.



A celebration of Life service will be held at the Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport, MA from 12 noon to 3 pm Monday, May 20, 2019. Family and friends are cordially invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Shalin Liu Performance Center,



www.greelyfuneralhome.com

HURST M.D., Victor W. III83, of Rockport, MA passed away peacefully at home on the evening of Sunday, April 14, 2019. He was the loving husband of Jean Williams Hurst with whom he shared 38 years of marriage. From age eight, Victor knew he wanted to become a doctor. An alumni of The Hotchkiss School, Victor went on to Princeton University and Yale University School of Medicine. He completed a fellowship in cardiology at Duke University and then served in the Air Force with the Aerospace Medical Research Laboratories. He was in a private medical practice for 16 years in Connecticut, where he was Director of Cardiology at Waterbury Hospital Health Center and also served as an associate clinical professor at Yale. In 1984 he and Jean moved to St. Petersburg, FL where he joined a private medical practice and, thereafter, held leadership positions at Bayfront Hospital for more than a decade. He served as an officer and Director of the N.E. Heart Association and was a distinguished member of the American Medical Association. He was a pioneer in encouraging the benefits of exercise for cardiac patients.Victor was born March 30, 1936 in Rochester, New York. He was the son of the late Victor W. Hurst Jr. and Mary Sage Hurst, both of Rochester, New York. He is survived by his beloved wife, Jean; daughters, Kathryn Hurst Hayden of Coventry, CT, Deborah Hurst Rising and her husband, Benjamin, of Woodbury, CT, Amie Hurst Adams and her husband, Gregory of Springfield, VA; his sister, Hon. Patricia A. Hurst of Providence, RI; and his grandchildren, Laura Hayden, Wesley and Charles Rising, Allen Morgan Manning, Jackson and Parker Adams. He was predeceased by his cherished children, Victor W. Hurst IV and Sarah Morgan Hurst, and by his dear sister, Mary Sage Theobald of St. Simons Isle, GA.Victor's interests included tennis, travel, music, and ballet. He also loved running and completed full and half marathons. His smaller pleasures included ice cream cones, gin martinis, and chocolate chip cookies. Victor was a lifelong Democrat and a dedicated reader of The New York Times.A celebration of Life service will be held at the Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport, MA from 12 noon to 3 pm Monday, May 20, 2019. Family and friends are cordially invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Shalin Liu Performance Center, www.rockportmusic.org . Arrangements are by the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington St. Gloucester, MA. Online condolences may be given at: Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Yale University Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close