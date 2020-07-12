Victoria LAWSON

LAWSON, Victoria Marie 96, of St. Petersburg, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on July 7, 2020. Victoria was a faithful member of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church for over 60 years. She served on the #2 Usher Board, Pastor's Aide Board, Nurses Guild and the Senior Mission. In 2019, she received the Golden Achievers Award for dedicating over 60 years of service to the Improved Benevolent Protective Order of Elks of the World (I.B.P.O.E.W.). She was Past Grand Daughter Ruler of Sunshine City Temple #168 and Member of the Emma V Kelley Council. Victoria was member of the Shining Light Chapter #39, Order of Eastern Star, P.H.A., for over 40 years. Victoria was the first Circulation Director of the Weekly Challenger Newspaper and sold the first paper in 1967. She retired in 2001, after 34 years of committed service. She worked with the Grandparents Program in Pinellas County Elementary Schools. Surviving siblings are Claude Lewis and Margaret Taylor of St. Petersburg, Florida; loving nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends who will miss her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lindsey and Artist Lewis; husband, Willie Lawson; six brothers, James, Alvin, Benny, Nathaniel, Dulvin and Joseph; three sisters, Mary Walters, Pauline Green, and Jeorline Anderson. Services by Lawson Funeral & Cremation Services. Visitation on Tuesday, July 14, 4-7 pm. Graveside Service on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 11 am at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 5233 118th Avenue North, Clearwater, Florida 33760. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025



