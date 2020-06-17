Victoria MARTIN GASKIN

MARTIN GASKIN, Victoria Elizabeth 78, of St. Petersburg, transitioned to her heavenly home on June 10, 2020. She was the former administrator of Victoria Martin Nursing Home. Cherished memories are left to her loving husband, Rev. Don A. Gaskin; son, Rev. Aaron Gaskin (Kim); daughter, Rev. Dr. Vikki T. Gaskin-Butler (Malcolm); stepdaughter, Marqueniqua Ervin (Jeffery); brother, Walter Ellison; sister, Helen Davis; one sister-in-law, Willie Mae Davis; a host of grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and special friends. Visitation Friday 3-7 pm. Family Graveside services, Saturday 11 am at Royal Palm North Cemetery. A celebration of the life of Mrs. Victoria Gaskin will be held next year when circumstances permit. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025



