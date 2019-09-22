Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victoria POLLYEA. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

POLLYEA, Victoria Jane born October 27, 1956, left this earth in the morning hours of September 15, 2019 peacefully in her home. She surmounted unbelievably difficult early years to create a long life filled with joy and service to others. She made a beautiful home with her best friend, husband, and fishing partner Archie, and was an inspiring leader to all the worthy causes and fortunate humans to whom she lent her love and energy. To be known by Vicki was to be fully seen and fully loved, and a part of her community forever. Vicki graduated Summa Cum Laude from Occupational Therapy school at UF. Although increasing disability forced her to retire early, she kept her skills honed and never ceased using them to help others. Vicki was the consummate hostess of countless gatherings - including some truly epic New Year's Eve parties, stunning Thanksgiving feasts, and decades of Christmas breakfasts - in addition to literally thousands of amazing dinners for friends from all over the world. She was a loving member of Valley and Mountain Fellowship, and a founding member of the local chapter of the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association. She was the long-term President of the Bayshore Gardens Neighborhood Association, and worked hard to preserve the beauty of the city and the neighborhood that she loved. She recently received a public Commendation by the City of Tampa for her years of service to her community. She was a beloved wife, aunt, sister, stepmother, godmother, daughter, cousin, niece, neighbor, and friend. She was an advocate, an activist, and a warrior. Her gardening abilities and knowledge were legendary. Vicki is survived by her husband, Archie Giannella; sister, Lisa (Gordon); niece, Claire; stepson, Brock Heinz (Sarah Bortz); godson, John He, Randi, John, and many beloved cousins. Vicki also considered as family a large and close-knit network of friends, neighbors, and colleagues. You know who you are. Special thanks to those who made the last days so sweet, Jenny, Randi, John, Lara, Nell, Claire, Mary, Dr. Sylvia, Wendy, and Mac. Special thanks also to Doctors Susan Zimmer and David Wright, without whose long loving care her life could not have been lived to the fullest. A gathering in celebration of her life will be planned before the end of this year, and details will be posted to social media. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to either the Valley and Mountain Fellowship or the CMTA.

