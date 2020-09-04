Vilma COFER

COFER, Vilma 89, of St. Petersburg, FL, formerly of Brooklyn, NY, went to her rest August 26, 2020. Born in Port of Spain Trinidad, she came to the United States as a young woman with hopes of great opportunity in New York City. Hired as domestic help for a prominent Orthopedic Surgeon (Dr. David Telson, MD), her large abilities for administration would lead to her eventually managing the office for the Orthopedic practice. Upon relocating to St. Petersburg, she again managed medical offices, most notably for Dr. Aaron Weisburg, MD. In later life her study of the Bible led to her faith in Jesus Christ as her personal Savior and her hope of his imminent return. As she sleeps in hope of the resurrection, she leaves in God's care her children, Derek, Judith, and John; with a host of grandchildren and great-grand children. Memorial services will be held virtually - streaming Live at 7:30 pm EST on Sunday, September 6 on Youtube and Facebook (@JR Cofer on Youtube and Facebook). Rest well Mom.



