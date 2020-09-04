1/1
Vilma COFER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COFER, Vilma 89, of St. Petersburg, FL, formerly of Brooklyn, NY, went to her rest August 26, 2020. Born in Port of Spain Trinidad, she came to the United States as a young woman with hopes of great opportunity in New York City. Hired as domestic help for a prominent Orthopedic Surgeon (Dr. David Telson, MD), her large abilities for administration would lead to her eventually managing the office for the Orthopedic practice. Upon relocating to St. Petersburg, she again managed medical offices, most notably for Dr. Aaron Weisburg, MD. In later life her study of the Bible led to her faith in Jesus Christ as her personal Savior and her hope of his imminent return. As she sleeps in hope of the resurrection, she leaves in God's care her children, Derek, Judith, and John; with a host of grandchildren and great-grand children. Memorial services will be held virtually - streaming Live at 7:30 pm EST on Sunday, September 6 on Youtube and Facebook (@JR Cofer on Youtube and Facebook). Rest well Mom.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Sep. 4 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved