KEENAN, Vincent Aloysius



90, of Palm Harbor, Florida, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at his home. His wife, Ann, was by his side.



He was born October 5, 1928, in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland. Vincent immigrated to the United States in 1956, initially settling in New York City. His childhood nickname of "Inky" followed him across the Atlantic. Blessed with a beautiful tenor voice, Vincent gained some renown as a singer. He performed in and around New York and Boston, where he met his wife of 53 years, who was born and raised in a town only thirty miles from his birthplace. He worked as a ramp serviceman for Trans World Airlines at Kennedy and LaGuardia Airports in New York, and at Tampa International Airport. He retired after 35 years of service in a job in which he helped some people see the world and others find their way home. He and Ann then lived in Enniskillen for several years before returning to Palm Harbor, where they always felt welcome. He remained a huge fan of all things Irish, especially soccer teams, sausages, and the golfer Rory McIlroy. Vincent was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and a gentleman to all who had the pleasure of knowing him.



Vincent is survived by his wife, Ann; daughters, Christine and Deirdre; sons, Vince and Sean; daughters-in-law, Rosemarie and Cara; son-in-law, Anthony; four grandchildren, Caitlin, Connor, Ciara, and Sean; and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. His parents, John and Mary, preceded him in death, as did his brothers, Jack and Phil, and his sister, Mae.



In accordance with Vincent's wishes, he will be cremated at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens and his ashes will be scattered in Lough Erne in his native County Fermanagh, one last trip to the place of his birth and the land that he loved.

