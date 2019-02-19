CAULFIELD, Vincent Anthony
80, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away on February 12, 2019. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts and graduated from Northeastern University in Boston. He pursued a career in sales, marketing and advertising, and his passion was the boating industry where he held marketing, management, and executive sales positions throughout his career. He was an avid boater and also enjoyed fishing and hunting. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Caulfield; children, Bill Caulfield, Bryan Caulfield, Caryn Rightmyer, and John Caulfield, along with their spouses, Kim Vulpis, Robin Caulfield, Lee Rightmyer, and Tina Caulfield; and beloved grandchildren, Breanna and Jenna Caulfield, Krystina, David, and Sean Caulfield, Michael and John Rightmyer, and Zachary and Elizabeth Caulfield. A funeral service will be held at 10 am, Saturday, February 23, at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 1800 12th St. N, St. Petersburg, FL.
St Paul's Catholic Church
1800 12th St N
St Petersburg, FL 33704
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019