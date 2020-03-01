BREWER, Vincent Eugene USN (Ret.) 90, of Seminole, went to his eternal home on Feb. 21, 2020. Born to Samuel D. and Vincentia Brewer in Emmitsburg, MD, he is survived by sisters, Katherine "Sis" Ambrose, Gettysburg, PA, Darlene McCleaf, Waynesboro, PA; brother, Robert "Bob" Brewer, Gettysburg, PA; brothers, Charlie, Clyde, Louie, predeceased him. He is also survived by his wife of 69 years, Arlene; children, Marcella "Marcie" Smith, Indian Shores, FL, Barbara Brewer, Lewes, DE, and David Brewer, Woodridge, IL; granddaughters, Meagan Casselberry, Alexandria, VA, Shannon Long, Lynnwood, WA, Sarah Brewer, Livonia, MI, Lizzy Brewer, Troy, NY, Cathryne Brewer, Fort Collins, CO; and two great-grandchildren. Service, Bay Pines National Cemetery, Friday, March 13, 2020, 10:30 am, reception to follow. Donations may be made in his memory to the Freedom Square Scholarship Fund, mail to Freedom Square 7800 Liberty Lane, Seminole, FL 33772 ATTN: Administration.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 1, 2020