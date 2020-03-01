Vincent Brewer

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - The Staff at E. James Reese Funeral Home
  • "My thoughts and prayers are with you. Many great memories..."
  • "Remembering Uncle Gene in our minds and in our hearts...."
    - Tim & Stephanie Brewer
  • "So very sorry to hear of Uncle Gene's passing. My deepest..."
    - BEVERLY ANGSTADT
Service Information
Reese Funeral Home Inc
6767 Seminole Blvd
Seminole, FL
33772
(727)-391-9954
Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
Bay Pines National Cemetery
Obituary
BREWER, Vincent Eugene USN (Ret.) 90, of Seminole, went to his eternal home on Feb. 21, 2020. Born to Samuel D. and Vincentia Brewer in Emmitsburg, MD, he is survived by sisters, Katherine "Sis" Ambrose, Gettysburg, PA, Darlene McCleaf, Waynesboro, PA; brother, Robert "Bob" Brewer, Gettysburg, PA; brothers, Charlie, Clyde, Louie, predeceased him. He is also survived by his wife of 69 years, Arlene; children, Marcella "Marcie" Smith, Indian Shores, FL, Barbara Brewer, Lewes, DE, and David Brewer, Woodridge, IL; granddaughters, Meagan Casselberry, Alexandria, VA, Shannon Long, Lynnwood, WA, Sarah Brewer, Livonia, MI, Lizzy Brewer, Troy, NY, Cathryne Brewer, Fort Collins, CO; and two great-grandchildren. Service, Bay Pines National Cemetery, Friday, March 13, 2020, 10:30 am, reception to follow. Donations may be made in his memory to the Freedom Square Scholarship Fund, mail to Freedom Square 7800 Liberty Lane, Seminole, FL 33772 ATTN: Administration.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 1, 2020
