De CHIARA, Vincent A. "Vinnie" 88, formerly of Bayonne and Sayreville, NJ, passed away in Spring Hill, FL, surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in Bayonne, he had lived in Sayreville for 25 years, before retiring to Florida in 1993. Before his retirement, Vinnie worked as a brewer for over 26 years with Anheuser-Busch in Newark, NJ. Prior to that, he worked in accounting as a civilian employee at the US Naval Base in Bayonne for several years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 2061 in Sayreville, as well as the Knights of Columbus Council 11317 in Spring Hill. Vinnie was a member of the NJ Club and Senior Friends in Spring Hill. He was also a communicant of St. Bernadette's Roman Catholic Church in Parlin, NJ, and St. Joan of Arc Roman Catholic Church in Spring Hill. In 1999 Vinnie and his wife, Ginger also took up part-time residency in their second home in South Amboy, NJ, to be close to their children and grandchildren. Vinnie was always a man of many talents. In high school, not only was he a winning sprinter on the track, but also a shining star as the lead in the musicals. He was an avid sports fan, specifically of the New York Giants, Buccaneers, Mets, Rays, Devils, and Lightning. He shared his love for music and the arts with his wife, Ginger, as the two commonly danced the night away and were admiringly referred to as "Fred and Ginger." He taught his sons to crab, and passed along his passion to his son, Robert. In his 55 years of marriage, he and his wife shared countless memories together, but most fondly enjoyed traveling and being with family. He had a knack for finance, and was brilliant with math and numbers. His life-long thirst for knowledge continued with his first laptop computer at age 84. Above all, Vinnie had a way with storytelling a captivating ability to draw in any listener with his wit, warm personality, laugh, sparkle in his eye, and pure joy for life. He was a family man in every sense, and loved by all who encountered him. Vinnie is predeceased by his parents, Vincent J. and Angelina; his sisters, Terri Bucci and Roseanne Gomez; and his beloved son, Robert. Surviving are his loving wife of 55 years, the former Virginia "Ginger" Grieco; his beloved children, Vincent, Gina Agnone and husband, Steve, and his cherished granddaughters, Andrea and Jenna Agnone. All services are private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings, under the direction of the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane Parlin, NJ. Letters of condolence and any additional information can be found online at www.spezzifuneralhome.com . The family hopes to have a memorial service in the future to honor Vinnie's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Vincent's name to , PO Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38101-9950. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

